MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The NATO ministerial conference will address Russia's growing missile capabilities, the secretary general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said Tuesday.

The meeting of defense ministers is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels.