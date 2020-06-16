- Home
- NATO Ministerial Conference to Address Russia's Growing Missile Capabilities - Stoltenberg
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The NATO ministerial conference will address Russia's growing missile capabilities, the secretary general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said Tuesday.
The meeting of defense ministers is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels.