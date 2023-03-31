WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels next week will focus heavily on Ukraine and also discuss China's "malign behavior," a US official said on Thursday.

"This NATO ministerial will have a heavy focus on Ukraine.

But ministers will also discuss global threats and challenges, including working with Indo-Pacific partners on the PRC's malign behavior, securing global supply chains, coordinating to protect democracies against emerging disruptive technology and expanding cooperation with emerging partners in the Global South," the official told a briefing.

The ministerial will echo the alliance's "continuing unity" and highlight its "ability to adapt and endure while also deterring the ongoing threats that seek to disrupt peace, security, and stability in the whole Euro-Atlantic area," the official added.