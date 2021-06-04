UrduPoint.com
NATO Ministers Back Dual-Track Approach To Russia - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:31 PM

NATO Ministers Back Dual-Track Approach to Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO should continue its dual-approach in the relationship with Russia in its upcoming Strategic Concept, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) NATO should continue its dual-approach in the relationship with Russia in its upcoming Strategic Concept, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I cannot tell you today what the language will be and the precise formulations will be in the new Strategic Concept which we will then start to draft after the summit in a few days' time. That will be a process where all allies will be involved, but I sense and I know that there is very broad support in NATO for what we refer to as the dual-track approach to Russia," Stoltenberg said during a virtual discussion at the Brookings Institution.

NATO leader has acknowledged that the relationship between Brussels and Moscow remains at the lowest point since the cold war. He also accused Russia of "aggressive actions" in Georgia and Ukraine, as well as of military buildup in different regions of the world.

In the meantime, Stoltenberg stressed that Russia is a neighbor to NATO, and the alliance has to talk with Moscow on different issues, including arms control and managing relations.

"For me, dialogue is not a sign of weakness, dialogue with Russia is a sign of strength," he said.

