NATO Ministers Support De-Confliction Mechanism In Eastern Mediterranean - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:14 PM

NATO defense ministers expressed support to the alliance's de-confliction mechanism amid increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday after the first day of the NATO defense ministers summit

NATO defense ministers expressed support to the alliance's de-confliction mechanism amid increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday after the first day of the NATO defense ministers summit.

"Ministers also expressed strong support for the NATO de-confliction mechanism to avoid incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean. ... Clearly, the military de-confliction mechanism will not solve the underlying disputes. But it can provide the space for political discussions. And I hope it can pave the way for exploratory talks under German auspices as soon as possible," Stoltenberg said.

More Stories From World

