UrduPoint.com

NATO Ministers To Address Issues Posed By China During Meeting In Bucharest - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

NATO Ministers to Address Issues Posed by China During Meeting in Bucharest - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) NATO foreign ministers during a ministerial conference in Bucharest will discuss ways to tackle challenges posed to the alliance by China, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

The alliance's foreign ministers will meet on November 29-30 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"NATO Foreign Ministers will also address ways to strengthen our resilience and the challenges posed by China. China is not an adversary, but it is stepping up military modernization, increasing its presence from the Arctic to the Western Balkans, from space to cyberspace and seeking to control critical infrastructure of NATO allies," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that Beijing was seeking to strengthen its control over critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors of Western countries. Stoltenberg added that allegedly authoritarian states must be prevented from using the West's weaknesses to carry out subversive activities.

In June, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid. In terms of China, the document said that its "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge NATO's interests, security and values." The concept also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order," including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.

Related Topics

NATO China Beijing Bucharest Madrid Alliance June November From

Recent Stories

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

50 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

5 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.