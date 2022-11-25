NATO Ministers to Address Issues Posed by China During Meeting in Bucharest - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) NATO foreign ministers during a ministerial conference in Bucharest will discuss ways to tackle challenges posed to the alliance by China, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

The alliance's foreign ministers will meet on November 29-30 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"NATO Foreign Ministers will also address ways to strengthen our resilience and the challenges posed by China. China is not an adversary, but it is stepping up military modernization, increasing its presence from the Arctic to the Western Balkans, from space to cyberspace and seeking to control critical infrastructure of NATO allies," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that Beijing was seeking to strengthen its control over critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors of Western countries. Stoltenberg added that allegedly authoritarian states must be prevented from using the West's weaknesses to carry out subversive activities.

In June, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid. In terms of China, the document said that its "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge NATO's interests, security and values." The concept also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order," including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.