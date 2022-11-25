UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

NATO Ministers to Discuss Cooperation With Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia Next Week- Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Strengthening cooperation between NATO and Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be discussed at the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest from November 29-30, the secretary general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Friday.

"We will meet with Georgia together with also foreign ministers of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina... We know that these partners are subject of Russian interference... And it makes it even more important to work with Georgia and strengthen our cooperation with them to help strengthen their resilience," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The secretary general also noted that he would meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine's current needs and long-term support amid Russia's military operation there.

Both Georgia and Moldova have been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the alliance's Partnership for Peace program. In 2011, NATO's North Atlantic Council designated Georgia as an "aspirant country" to the bloc, with relations between the alliance and the country now developing in the framework of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package launched in 2014.

Bosnia and Herzegovina jointed the Partnership for Peace program in 2006, and the alliance activated the Membership Action Plan for the country in 2018.

