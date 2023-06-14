NATO Ministers to Discuss Plans to Deploy 300,000 High-Alert Troops - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO defense ministers at a meeting later this week will discuss further strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, including plans to deploy additional 300,000 high-alert personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO defense ministers at a meeting later this week will discuss further strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, including plans to deploy additional 300,000 high-alert personnel.

"This week, ministers will also address how to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense with new regional plans to defend allied territory with forces and capabilities and high levels of readiness," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, adding that these plans "require a new NATO force structure that will provide well over 300,000 troops at high readiness backed by substantial air and naval power."

The meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place in Brussels from June 15-16.