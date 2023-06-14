UrduPoint.com

NATO Ministers To Discuss Plans To Deploy 300,000 High-Alert Troops - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 07:13 PM

NATO Ministers to Discuss Plans to Deploy 300,000 High-Alert Troops - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO defense ministers at a meeting later this week will discuss further strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, including plans to deploy additional 300,000 high-alert personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO defense ministers at a meeting later this week will discuss further strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, including plans to deploy additional 300,000 high-alert personnel.

"This week, ministers will also address how to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense with new regional plans to defend allied territory with forces and capabilities and high levels of readiness," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, adding that these plans "require a new NATO force structure that will provide well over 300,000 troops at high readiness backed by substantial air and naval power."

The meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place in Brussels from June 15-16.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Alliance June From

Recent Stories

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iq ..

5 minutes ago
 HEC launches capacity building programme for PhD s ..

HEC launches capacity building programme for PhD supervisors

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel Arkan urges Emirati youth to lead t ..

Emirates Steel Arkan urges Emirati youth to lead transition to low-carbon econom ..

16 minutes ago
 FGIR inspects Lahore-Faisalabad railway track

FGIR inspects Lahore-Faisalabad railway track

3 minutes ago
 Digital School inaugurates 66 new digital learning ..

Digital School inaugurates 66 new digital learning centres, targeting 100,000 st ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.