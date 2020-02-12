The defense ministers of NATO member states will discuss during their meeting in Brussels the new Russian missile systems and ways to respond to them, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters alongside US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The defense ministers of NATO member states will discuss during their meeting in Brussels the new Russian missile systems and ways to respond to them, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters alongside US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday.

"Today and tomorrow we will, together with other ministers, address a wide range of issues, including what more NATO can do in Iraq, make sure that ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] is never able to return, and also how we can continue to support Afghanistan and the peace process, and also take stock at where we are in responding to new Russian missile systems and many other issues," Stoltenberg said.