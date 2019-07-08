NATO Mission Head Meets With Taliban Commanders in Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the head of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, has met with commanders of the Taliban radical movement's fighters in the central province of Wardak, a source told Sputnik

Taliban-US talks, paused for an intra-Afghan conference in Qatar, are set to resume Tuesday.

Taliban-US talks, paused for an intra-Afghan conference in Qatar, are set to resume Tuesday.

"US forces commander Scott Miller [met] with Taliban commanders in Wardak province and discussed prisoners and fighting," the source told Sputnik.

Coalition forces and a local official have declined to comment on the issue.

"The meeting might have happened, but they had better discuss issues with Taliban leaders," a tribal elder, Daud, told Sputnik.

The Taliban have dismissed the reports.

"Some media outlets published baseless reports of US officials meeting with Taliban commanders, we strongly reject this. Just our political representatives met with US officials, the reports of personal contacts are baseless," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, said in a statement.

The United States and Taliban have recently begun the seventh round of talks on the Afghan settlement. The Taliban would like to see foreign troops pull out from Afghanistan, while the United States is seeking guarantees that Afghanistan would not be a safe haven for terrorists.