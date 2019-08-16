UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Mission Pays Tribute To 'Sacrifices' Made By Afghan Soldiers For Sake Of Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

NATO Mission Pays Tribute to 'Sacrifices' Made by Afghan Soldiers for Sake of Peace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the head of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, on Thursday, praised the Afghan government troops for "sacrifices" they make for the sake of the settlement, reiterating the alliance's full support for their fight against the Taliban until a peace deal is reached.

"My message to the Afghans is that you should be proud of the sacrifices of your soldiers made during the Eid holidays [that] protected you. You should be proud of their doings, and I say that, even the political process will not be possible without their efforts and sacrifices," Miller said.

He also denied Monday's Newsweek reports claiming that the US personnel had been ordered to scale down nearly all offensive operations against the Taliban and stop advising the government forces as Washington entered the final stages of its peace talks with the radical movement.

Miller called the claims groundless and vowed to continue air raids and operations against the Taliban until a peace agreement was signed.

The mission's chief also reiterated that the top Afghan leadership had NATO's full support.

Commenting on the media reports, Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid, in turn, has said that even if there are no foreign forces in the country, the Islamic republic will still be able to protect itself.

The United States and Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. The eighth round of talks ended on Monday with no apparent breakthrough.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Exchange Washington Holidays Resolute Alliance Austin United States Media All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

2 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

2 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

2 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

2 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.