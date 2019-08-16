NATO Mission Pays Tribute to 'Sacrifices' Made by Afghan Soldiers for Sake of Peace

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the head of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, on Thursday, praised the Afghan government troops for "sacrifices" they make for the sake of the settlement, reiterating the alliance's full support for their fight against the Taliban until a peace deal is reached.

"My message to the Afghans is that you should be proud of the sacrifices of your soldiers made during the Eid holidays [that] protected you. You should be proud of their doings, and I say that, even the political process will not be possible without their efforts and sacrifices," Miller said.

He also denied Monday's Newsweek reports claiming that the US personnel had been ordered to scale down nearly all offensive operations against the Taliban and stop advising the government forces as Washington entered the final stages of its peace talks with the radical movement.

Miller called the claims groundless and vowed to continue air raids and operations against the Taliban until a peace agreement was signed.

The mission's chief also reiterated that the top Afghan leadership had NATO's full support.

Commenting on the media reports, Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid, in turn, has said that even if there are no foreign forces in the country, the Islamic republic will still be able to protect itself.

The United States and Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. The eighth round of talks ended on Monday with no apparent breakthrough.