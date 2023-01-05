UrduPoint.com

NATO Mission Removes Last Barricades In Serbian-Majority Northern Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The NATO-led mission in Kosovo said Thursday that the last of the barricades set up by ethnic Serbs in protest at police arrests in the region's north were removed to restore freedom of movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The NATO-led mission in Kosovo said Thursday that the last of the barricades set up by ethnic Serbs in protest at police arrests in the region's north were removed to restore freedom of movement.

"The dismantling of the final roadblocks was conducted in a quick, safe and secure way, to avoid incidents and other risks for local security," the US-led military alliance announced.

NATO said the removal of roadblocks followed efforts by allies and the European Union to defuse tensions in the region.

NATO will continue to support the EU-facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, which Serbia sees as its territory.

Tensions have persisted throughout northern Kosovo since the NATO-led Kosovo Force arrested several police officers in early December on accusations of terrorism, prompting an outcry from the ethnic Serbian community. The Serbian president said the US and EU assured him that protesters would not be persecuted.

