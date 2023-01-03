NATO Mission Says Conducting Engineering Operation to Restore Movement in Northern Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) said on Tuesday that it was conducting engineer operations to remove barricades and vehicles blocking the movement on the road in northern Kosovo.

"#KFOR Mission is conducting engineer operations in northern #Kosovo to remove some vehicles blocked on the road and to restore freedom of movement in accordance with its #UN mandate," the mission tweeted.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

On December 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a national security council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating existing agreements after Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged the NATO-led regional contingent to dismantle road barricades erected by Serbs in Kosovo, whose independence Serbia never recognized.

Kurti warned that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's security forces would carry out the operation themselves.

Serbs in the north of Kosovo mounted new barricades on key roads to and from Serbia in late December. Several days prior, Kosovar police said the Jarinje and Brnjak border checkpoints were blocked.

Last week, Vucic said that Serbs in northern Kosovo would start removing barricades aiming to restore movement in the area and deescalate the situation there.