UrduPoint.com

NATO Mission Says Conducting Engineering Operation To Restore Movement In Northern Kosovo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NATO Mission Says Conducting Engineering Operation to Restore Movement in Northern Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) said on Tuesday that it was conducting engineer operations to remove barricades and vehicles blocking the movement on the road in northern Kosovo.

"#KFOR Mission is conducting engineer operations in northern #Kosovo to remove some vehicles blocked on the road and to restore freedom of movement in accordance with its #UN mandate," the mission tweeted.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

On December 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a national security council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating existing agreements after Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged the NATO-led regional contingent to dismantle road barricades erected by Serbs in Kosovo, whose independence Serbia never recognized.

Kurti warned that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's security forces would carry out the operation themselves.

Serbs in the north of Kosovo mounted new barricades on key roads to and from Serbia in late December. Several days prior, Kosovar police said the Jarinje and Brnjak border checkpoints were blocked.

Last week, Vucic said that Serbs in northern Kosovo would start removing barricades aiming to restore movement in the area and deescalate the situation there.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Vehicles Road Independence Serbia December Border From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

22 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.