NATO Mobilizing Air Defense Support for Ukraine as Top Priority Task - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance is concentrated on strengthening air defense of Ukraine after the incident with the fall of an unidentified missile in Poland.

"Our main priority now or one of the top priorities now is to provide more air defense systems for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.

The secretary general also noted that NATO will give Ukraine different types of air defense systems capable of neutralizing various threats.

"We are mobilizing additional support especially when it comes to different types of air defenses. NATO is also providing counter drones systems, we need many different systems to protect against cruise missiles, ballistic missile but also drones," he said.

Media reported on Tuesday that a missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. Some reports said there were two missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian troops had not carried out any strikes near the Polish border and the photos circulated in media had nothing to do with Russian weapons. The Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made. Some experts suggested it can be a missile launched by the Ukrainian military's S-300 air-defense system.

NATO countries held an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Wednesday, following which US President Joe Biden told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.