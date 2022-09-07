UrduPoint.com

NATO Monitoring Russian Ships Crossing Celtic, North Seas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

NATO said on Wednesday that it has been monitoring the movements of Russian warships in the Celtic Sea and the North Sea after they were deployed in the Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) NATO said on Wednesday that it has been monitoring the movements of Russian warships in the Celtic Sea and the North Sea after they were deployed in the Mediterranean.

"NATO naval forces have been tracking a group of Russian warships in the Celtic Sea and the North Sea over the past days.

The Russian warships included the Slava-class cruiser, Marshal Ustinov - the Udaloy-class destroyer, Vice-Admiral Kulakov, and a support ship which are in the area following a deployment in the Mediterranean," a statement read.

NATO maritime patrols are carried out by four maritime groups, including Standing NATO Maritime Groups 1 and 2 and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Groups 1 and 2 which operate under Allied Maritime Command. These groups include ships from the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Belgium.

