NATO Monitoring Situation in Russia, Ready to Act Quickly If Needed - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) NATO is monitoring the situation in Russia "very closely" and is prepared to take rapid action in light of the attempted armed mutiny by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and its potential relocation to Belarus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"First of all, I think it is a bit early to say exactly because things may still evolve. Second, we are of course, monitoring very closely and we are able to react quickly if there is a need," he said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg noted that the situation around Prigozhin's attempted mutiny is Russia's internal affair.

"What NATO is focused on is to support Ukraine," he said. "That is a Russian matter," he added in reference to the mutiny.

The NATO chief also said that the alliance had increased its presence on the eastern flank over the years.

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to base. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.