Open Menu

NATO Monitoring Situation In Russia, Ready To Act Quickly If Needed - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

NATO Monitoring Situation in Russia, Ready to Act Quickly If Needed - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) NATO is monitoring the situation in Russia "very closely" and is prepared to take rapid action in light of the attempted armed mutiny by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and its potential relocation to Belarus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.  

"First of all, I think it is a bit early to say exactly because things may still evolve. Second, we are of course, monitoring very closely and we are able to react quickly if there is a need," he said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg noted that the situation around Prigozhin's attempted mutiny is Russia's internal affair.

"What NATO is focused on is to support Ukraine," he said. "That is a Russian matter," he added in reference to the mutiny.

The NATO chief also said that the alliance had increased its presence on the eastern flank over the years.

   

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to base. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Alliance Belarus Lithuania May Criminals All Agreement

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

44 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

51 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

51 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

51 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

51 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

57 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

57 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

58 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

58 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

58 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

58 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World