UrduPoint.com

NATO Moves From Containing Russia To Collective Defense On Eastern Flank - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NATO Moves From Containing Russia to Collective Defense on Eastern Flank - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) NATO is moving from containing Russia through forward presense to building a full-scale collective defense system on the eastern flank close to Russian borders, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"At the Madrid summit of NATO in late June, (the alliance) adopted a new strategic concept, where Russia was named the main source of security threats. In this regard, the alliance intends to move from 'containing Russia through a forward presence' to creating a full-scale collective defense system on the eastern flank, near our borders," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Madrid Alliance June From

Recent Stories

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

42 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.