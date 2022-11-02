NATO Moves From Containing Russia to Collective Defense on Eastern Flank - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) NATO is moving from containing Russia through forward presense to building a full-scale collective defense system on the eastern flank close to Russian borders, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"At the Madrid summit of NATO in late June, (the alliance) adopted a new strategic concept, where Russia was named the main source of security threats. In this regard, the alliance intends to move from 'containing Russia through a forward presence' to creating a full-scale collective defense system on the eastern flank, near our borders," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.