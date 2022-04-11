UrduPoint.com

NATO Multinational Battalion Launches Military Drills In Estonia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022

NATO Multinational Battalion Launches Military Drills in Estonia

Estonia is hosting the Bold Dragon military training of the NATO multinational battalion, with the allied soldiers obtaining first experience in maneuvering in the country's landscape, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Estonia is hosting the Bold Dragon military training of the NATO multinational battalion, with the allied soldiers obtaining first experience in maneuvering in the country's landscape, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday.

"The Bold Dragon exercise began at the Defense Forces Central Range with the participation of the NATO multinational battalion stationed in the country and the 1st infantry brigade of the Defense Forces. The maneuvers are aimed at training a new rotation of allied soldiers from the NATO battle group to take action in the Estonian landscape," the statement read.

NATO battalion commander Ru Streatfeild said that the following days will show what the UK, French and Danish units are capable of.

"Eventually (these divisions) must become an effective instrument of the 1st Estonian infantry brigade, which includes the battalion," he added.

The drills also involve F-16 fighter jets and Eurofighter of the Belgian and British air defense as well as the British reconnaissance helicopters Wildcat.

In 2016, NATO Summit in Warsaw ruled out deployment of rotational forces of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on request. In Estonia, a battle group consisting of 1,200 soldiers was stationed in the military town of Tapa in 2017. The multinational battalion is led by the United Kingdom, while French and Danish forces serve there on a rotational basis.

More Stories From World

