NATO Must Abandon 'Development' of States That Joined Alliance After 1997 - Ryabkov

NATO should abandon the "development of the territory" of the states that have joined the alliance after 1997, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) NATO should abandon the "development of the territory" of the states that have joined the alliance after 1997, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We presented to the Americans in the most detailed way possible the logic and the substance of our proposals, explained why obtaining legal guarantees of NATO's non-expansion is absolutely imperative.

Why it is imperative for us to obtain legal guarantees that strike weapons will not be deployed at Russian borders, and why we are saying that NATO should abandon the material development of the territory of the states that joined NATO after 1997," Ryabkov said following security talks with the US in Geneva.