UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Must Address Concern Of All Allies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:54 PM

NATO must address concern of all allies

NATO should address the concerns of all the members of the alliance, as Turkey deserves what other regions get too, said Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :NATO should address the concerns of all the members of the alliance, as Turkey deserves what other regions get too, said Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday.

"NATO must act in a way that will meet the concerns of all allies. What is wanted for the Baltics should be wanted for us too," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in the capital Ankara with Masrour Barzani, the visiting prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Turkey has recently taken issue with NATO failing to recognize the threat it faces from the terrorist YPG/PKK along its southern border, in northern Syria.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey has told both Iraq's central government and the KRG in northern Iraq about its expectations about the continued presence of the terrorist groups YPG/PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

"There 350,000 Kurds in Turkey, and more than 250,000 Syrian Kurds in Iraq right now.

They are not able to return to Syria because the PKK/YPG exiled them," he added.

For this part, Barzani said his country opposes the presence of the PKK terror group in Sinjar and other parts of Iraq.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Police Syria Turkey Iraq European Union Ankara Alliance July Border Women 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

22 minutes ago

‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ ..

47 minutes ago

Northern beat Balochistan by eight wickets

51 minutes ago

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

56 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.