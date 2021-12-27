NATO Must Cancel Pledge to Accept Ukraine, Georgia to Alliance - Russian Senior DiplomatSergey Ryabkov

UrduPoint.com

Russia demands that NATO recall its 2008 decision to accept Ukraine and Georgia someday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia demands that NATO recall its 2008 decision to accept Ukraine and Georgia someday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We say absolutely firmly that we demand an official recall of the decision of the Bucharest summit of '08 that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members," Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

The further expansion of NATO should be out of question in principle, he went on, adding that the alliance should get back to the positions that existed at the moment of signing of the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act.

On December 17, Russia released its draft security suggestions to the United States and NATO, which include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward into former Soviet republics surrounding Russia.

The proposals have been sent to Washington and its allies, while the date for the negotiation on the matter is yet to be determined.

