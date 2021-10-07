NATO Must Decide Whether to Solve Problems Together With Russia or to Contain It - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) It is time for NATO to decide on its attitude toward Russia, the alliance must choose whether it wants to solve problems together with Moscow or to contain it, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This question, I think, should be addressed to you, journalists, the expert community, as well as experts for NATO and representatives of this bloc: what is your (alliance's) concept of building relations (with Russia)? What exactly do you want? Because, it seems to me, it is high time to decide, after such actions it is necessary to decide, including publicly, what exactly they want. They want to solve real, global problems and challenges that can only be dealt with collectively, and can't be solved without Russia? Or do they want to endlessly engage in the implementation of the policy of containment in such a primitive way?" Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.