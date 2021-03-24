NATO Must Ensure Strategic Nuclear Deterrent Remains 'Safe, Effective' - Blinken

NATO must ensure that its nuclear deterrent remains effective while taking steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We must ensure that our strategic nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective, particularly in light of Russia's modernization," Blinken said in his address to NATO in Brussels.

The US secretary of state also said that allies and partners should take steps to modernize alliances.

"That begins on improving our military capabilities and readiness to ensure that we maintain a strong and credible military deterrent," he said.

Blinken also called on allies and partners to keep their undertaken commitments for the purposes of common defense.

"That is critical even as countries take steps to reduce further the role of nuclear weapons in national security," he said.