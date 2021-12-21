UrduPoint.com

NATO Must Give Prompt Response To Moscow's Security Guarantees Proposals - Gavrilov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:18 PM

NATO Must Give Prompt Response to Moscow's Security Guarantees Proposals - Gavrilov

NATO must respond to Russia's proposals on security guarantees promptly, the alliance understands Russia is not bluffing, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) NATO must respond to Russia's proposals on security guarantees promptly, the alliance understands Russia is not bluffing, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

"I think they do not think that we are bluffing, but they will undoubtedly and quite possibly try to talk round this issue. But time is running out. We are waiting for concrete, real steps to allay Russian concerns. The time has come," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vienna Alliance Turkish Lira YouTube

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite thi ..

Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite things and plans

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for ..

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

2 minutes ago
 President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

9 minutes ago
 All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

9 minutes ago
 SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec ..

SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec 22

9 minutes ago
 Foreign debt worth 12.27 repaid by PTI government ..

Foreign debt worth 12.27 repaid by PTI government this year alone: Fawad

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.