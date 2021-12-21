(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) NATO must respond to Russia's proposals on security guarantees promptly, the alliance understands Russia is not bluffing, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

"I think they do not think that we are bluffing, but they will undoubtedly and quite possibly try to talk round this issue. But time is running out. We are waiting for concrete, real steps to allay Russian concerns. The time has come," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.