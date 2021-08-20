NATO Must Stay United in Face of Afghanistan, China, Russia - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) NATO allies in Europe and North America should continue to stand together in the face of emerging challenges coming from Afghanistan, China and Russia, Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO.

The unfolding events in Afghanistan do not change this," he told a news conference after an emergency NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"The shifting global balance of power, Russia's aggressive actions and the rise of China make it even more important that we keep a strong trans-Atlantic bond," Stoltenberg added.