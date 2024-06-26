NATO Names Dutch PM Rutte As Next Boss
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) NATO's 32 nations on Wednesday appointed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the alliance's next head, handing him the job at a crucial moment with Russia on the march in Ukraine and US elections looming.
Rutte will take over from Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on October 1 after major powers -- spearheaded by the United States -- wrapped up his nomination ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Washington next month.
"Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder," Stoltenberg said on social media after NATO ambassadors approved the appointment.
"I know I am leaving NATO in good hands," he added.
Rutte said it was a "tremendous honour" to take over from Stoltenberg once his decade at the helm of NATO ends.
"The alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security. Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly," he wrote online.
The seasoned Dutch leader, whose 14-year tenure in charge of the Netherlands is set to end within weeks, is seen as a safe pair of hands capable of stewarding NATO through perilous times.
His appointment was welcomed by leaders across the 75-year-old alliance, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called it "a good choice for freedom and security".
