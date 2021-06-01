NATO Needs to Gain Political 'Muscles' - Maas

NATO needs to gain "political muscles," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO needs to gain "political muscles," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Autocratic challenges against the alliance will grow in the next decade. Therefore, we must continue to strengthen NATO's political muscles and, as an alliance, remain committed to democracy and strengthen strategically," Maas said at a briefing ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states.