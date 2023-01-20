UrduPoint.com

NATO Needs To Increase Production, Replenish Stockpiles Of Weapons, Munition - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM

NATO allies need to rapidly increase the production of weapons and ammunition and replenish their stockpiles, which will be discussed at the meeting of the defense ministers in February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

"NATO Allies need to ramp up the production of weapons and ammunition, and rapidly replenish stockpiles," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein air base in Germany.

The Secretary General noted that that the alliance will discuss the issue of procurement at the meeting of the NATO defense ministers in February.

