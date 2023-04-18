NATO Needs to Rethink Approach to More Dangerous World, Engage With China - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) NATO needs to rethink and adapt its approach to a world that is more dangerous and competitive, and engage more with China, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"In the longer term, we need to rethink and adapt our approach to a more dangerous and competitive world, and this means engaging with China, which is estimated to have 1500 (nuclear) warheads by 2035," Stoltenberg said during the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction.