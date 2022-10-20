NATO Needs US 'More Than Ever' to Keep Europe Secure - Deputy Secretary-General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday that NATO needs the United States "more than ever" to keep Europe secure while a new defense architecture in the region is being worked out.

"We need America more than ever. So, I think we'll be finding the right balance between making sure that we keep Europe secure, a new architecture for security in Europe is in the making, but also the understanding that some of these challenges are common and we have to ever confront them together," Geoana said during a virtual discussion at the German Marshall Fund.

Geoana said he believes that all decisions made during the last NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, will be implemented by the time the next summit of the alliance takes place in Vilnius, Lithuania, next year.

Geoana also noted that a NATO foreign ministers meeting is set to take place in Bucharest, Romania, at the end of November.

The top diplomats will hold a dedicated discussion on energy security and will also discuss NATO's new role in defending critical infrastructure, including undersea cables, pipelines and the space environment, Geoana added.