NATO Neptune Strike Military Exercise Kicks Off In Mediterranean Sea

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 10:36 PM

NATO Neptune Strike Military Exercise Kicks Off in Mediterranean Sea

Neptune Strike (NEST 22-2), a multi-domain exercise by NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces, has begun in the Mediterranean Sea and is expected to be completed by October 28, the alliance said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Neptune Strike (NEST 22-2), a multi-domain exercise by NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces, has begun in the Mediterranean Sea and is expected to be completed by October 28, the alliance said on Friday.

"NEST 22-2 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support Allied defence," the message read.

NATO forces will simulate air operations with participation of land-based fighters, air-to-air refueling tankers and airborne early warning and control aircraft, according to the alliance.

"NEST 22-2 provides a prime opportunity to improve our capacity to work together with Allies in complex and increasingly contested environment. Valuable training for NATO multi-domain enhances our vigilance and underlines our commitment to deter and defend," Christoph Pliet, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Allied Air Command, said.

Neptune Strike is the third phase of NATO's long-planned Project Neptune series, which was elaborated in 2020. Two previous military exercises under this project were conducted in February and May 2022.

