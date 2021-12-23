UrduPoint.com

NATO 'Never Made Promise Not To 'Enlarge' - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:16 PM

NATO "as never made the promise to not enlarge", it follows from a number of international treaties, the allies deny that such promises were ever made, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said

At an annual press conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on NATO's earlier promises not to expand eastward, said that Russia had been "fooled." He recalled "five waves of NATO expansion."

"NATO has never made the promise to not enlarge. Actually, it is in the founding treaty of our organization that any European country can become a member of the alliance. Second, there are documents dating back from the 70s, the 90s - the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter, the NATO-Russia founding act and many other treaties - which make clear that countries have the right to choose their own path.

This is a fundamental principle of European security, and one that Russia has also subscribed to. That's not something that we can change through some quotes. And allies strongly deny that they ever promised anything like that. Former President Gorbachev himself said the subject of NATO enlargement never came up ahead of German reunification," Stoltenberg said in an interview with dpa agency, published on Thursday.

