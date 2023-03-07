UrduPoint.com

NATO 'Never Threatened' Any Country, Expanded Due To Russian 'Aggression' - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

NATO 'Never Threatened' Any Country, Expanded Due to Russian 'Aggression' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The NATO alliance never threatened any country that did not threaten it and expanded due to Russian aggression, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"NATO has never threatened anyone that in turn doesn't pose a threat to members of NATO. NATO has expanded as a result of Russian aggression," Price said during a press briefing.

It is incumbent upon NATO member states to take prudent steps in response to Russia's actions, Price said.

NATO members and other partner states have surged funding and weapons to Ukraine to support the government in Kiev amid Russia's special military operation there.

NATO was founded by 12 countries in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union and has since expanded to 30 members, with several other states moving toward accession to the alliance.

The United States and other NATO member states claim the alliance is defensive in nature, while Russia claims the alliance has continued to enlarge despite Moscow's clearly expressed security concerns.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Kiev Alliance Price United States Government

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

1 hour ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

1 hour ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

1 hour ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.