NATO 'Never Threatened' Any Country, Expanded Due to Russian 'Aggression' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The NATO alliance never threatened any country that did not threaten it and expanded due to Russian aggression, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"NATO has never threatened anyone that in turn doesn't pose a threat to members of NATO. NATO has expanded as a result of Russian aggression," Price said during a press briefing.

It is incumbent upon NATO member states to take prudent steps in response to Russia's actions, Price said.

NATO members and other partner states have surged funding and weapons to Ukraine to support the government in Kiev amid Russia's special military operation there.

NATO was founded by 12 countries in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union and has since expanded to 30 members, with several other states moving toward accession to the alliance.

The United States and other NATO member states claim the alliance is defensive in nature, while Russia claims the alliance has continued to enlarge despite Moscow's clearly expressed security concerns.