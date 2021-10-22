NATO's new defense plan shows that Russia's decision to stop official dialogue with the alliance was correct, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"This simply in the most obvious way confirms the correctness of the decisions of Russia, taken a few days earlier regarding the termination of the official dialogue with NATO.

It is simply unnecessary, dialogue in such conditions is not needed, and similar NATO concepts once again confirm this," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow "never had illusions" about NATO and believes that the alliance was created for confrontation.