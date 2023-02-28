NATO has switched from acting as Russia's adversary to being an enemy, with the alliance's intelligence operating round the clock amid the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper

"As a matter of fact, NATO is currently, as a single bloc, no longer acting as our conditional opponent, but as our enemy. Their intelligence is working against us 24 hours a day, their weapons... are supplied to Ukraine for free and shoot at our military, not to mention that they shoot at Ukrainian citizens, shell Ukrainian cities and villages," Peskov said on Monday.