NATO No Longer Fits US Due to Situation in Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) NATO has ceased to fit Washington amid the situation in Ukraine, since the alliance is seeking to reach a consensus on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Currently, even NATO does not fit the Americans.

They held last meetings not within the framework of NATO (a meeting dedicated to the support of Ukraine), but just convened delegations, because there is a consensus in NATO. But they (the Americans) need to quickly and single-handedly resolve all issues," Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.