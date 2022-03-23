UrduPoint.com

NATO Not Considering Itself Part Of Ukraine Conflict - Stoltenberg

NATO is not part of the conflict in Ukraine and is not planning to send troops there, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) NATO is not part of the conflict in Ukraine and is not planning to send troops there, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"When it comes to forces, NATO is not part of the conflict. We have provided support to Ukraine but we are not part of the conflict," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

