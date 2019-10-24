UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Not Considering Sending Troops To North Syria - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

NATO Not Considering Sending Troops to North Syria - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after meeting defense ministers on Thursday that no calls had been made to send NATO troops to northern Syria to try to ease tensions there.

German defense chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said this week she wanted to discuss with NATO allies her proposal to create an internationally controlled security zone in Syria's north.

"There has been no specific call for NATO troops in northeast Syria. There has been a call for a strong international political engagement ... and the German defense minister presented her proposals," Stoltenberg said.

He added that the North Atlantic Organization favored international engagement in northern Syria in support of a political solution and strongly supported UN efforts to that effect.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Syria German Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

29 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

Federal Ombudsman directs MCI to prune trees, shru ..

47 seconds ago

Esper Discusses With Croatian Minister Possible De ..

49 seconds ago

No negative remarks over Nawaz's health: Nadeem Af ..

50 seconds ago

National programme for management, cementing of wa ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.