NATO Not Considering Sending Troops to North Syria - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after meeting defense ministers on Thursday that no calls had been made to send NATO troops to northern Syria to try to ease tensions there.

German defense chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said this week she wanted to discuss with NATO allies her proposal to create an internationally controlled security zone in Syria's north.

"There has been no specific call for NATO troops in northeast Syria. There has been a call for a strong international political engagement ... and the German defense minister presented her proposals," Stoltenberg said.

He added that the North Atlantic Organization favored international engagement in northern Syria in support of a political solution and strongly supported UN efforts to that effect.