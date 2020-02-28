UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Not Discussing Invoking Collective Defense Over Attack On Turkish Troops - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

NATO Not Discussing Invoking Collective Defense Over Attack on Turkish Troops - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) NATO is not at the moment discussing invoking collective defense after Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike in Syria, US Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said 22 Turkish soldiers had been killed in a Syrian airstrike in Idlib.

"Everything is on the table.

This is a new development. This is a big development, and our alliance is with Turkey," Hutchison said on Thursday. "[But] there's not talk of Article 5 [collective defense] right now."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to the presidential administration.

Related Topics

NATO Governor Syria Turkey Idlib Hatay Alliance Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

4 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

5 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

6 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

7 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.