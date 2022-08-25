WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) One of the greatest tragedies of Western civilization was the failure to dismantle NATO simultaneously with the Warsaw pact, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"I was stationed in Western Germany during the early 80s. I was with Army units that were part of NATO," Black said. "At the time, NATO was a defensive alliance. On the other hand, on the Soviet side, you had the Warsaw Pact. I had no problem with NATO at that point. I thought it was doing what it should do. When the Soviet Union dissolved, the Warsaw Pact, dissolved and that was in 1991. I think one of the great tragedies of Western civilization is that NATO did not dissolve at the same time as the Warsaw Pact."

Black believes that instead of dismantling the alliance, the West decided to maintain this tremendous bureaucracy of people and justifying their existence by creating an illusion that Russia was a generic substitute of the Soviet Union.

"In the ashes of the Soviet Union, arose the Russian Federation, and it was a very chaotic time," Black said, stressing that Russia wanted to be closer to the West and have good relations. "They changed. It used to be that the old Soviet Union was officially atheists. Now you have Russia as one of the stalwarts of Christianity in Europe. Russia went from being a communist economy to where it's very much a capitalist type of economy. So, there was a totally different environment."

They were able to create the illusion and sell this idea to the American and European people to continue arming and began the relentlessness march eastward.

Black thinks that the West and Moscow could have signed a treaty to make the territory between Germany and Russia a neutral demilitarized area, something like Austria during the Cold War.

"We could have done something like this, and it would have given us this enormous nuclear buffer," he said. "But instead, NATO marched relentlessly eastward, until finally, the last barrier - Ukraine. And that's when President (Barack) Obama authorized the overthrow of the government. That certainly was the event that triggered the war, and then Russia has simply acted defensively since then. They could not responsibly allow NATO to simply take over Ukraine and then perhaps, whenever they decided to, to put nuclear missiles there to be able to very quickly attack St.

Petersburg and Moscow or wherever they wanted."

NATO has become a very counterproductive organization, he added, that has gone from being a purely defensive organization to being a rather vicious offensive power.

"They supported the unprovoked invasion of Libya. They've supported the unprovoked attack into Syria. NATO supported the attack on Serbia, which was certainly unprovoked," Black said. "It really turned sour. It was a positive force at one time in the distant past. And now it has become a very destabilizing element in foreign affairs."

When asked about the plans of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, Black stated, "I think it is a terrible thing."

"There were very bitter wars fought between the Soviet Union and Finland back in the 30s, in the 40s. To some extent, it was more or less a stalemate. I think both the Soviet Union and Finland recognize that this was not a place to fight wars. And there probably was no border more secure than the border between Finland and Russia," Black said. "Sweden zealously defended their neutrality. They avoided getting involved in the Second World War, avoided being involved in the Cold War. And then all of a sudden, just because they've had, I think, some poor leadership they've decided they're going to shift over and it has become part of NATO... So, the fact that they're joining NATO is so needless."

Black warned that anytime NATO approaches the Russian border, they increase the chances of "inadvertently triggering a thermonuclear war."

"It won't be because of Russia. It will because of the United States and NATO and I think it's a very, very bad thing," he said. "I really didn't favor moving NATO to the east at all, even the very first countries that were involved. I had great misgivings because I was able to foresee that there was a change in philosophy and that NATO would become more and more threatening."

Finland and Sweden handed over applications to join the alliance in mid-May to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. So far, the applications are yet to be ratified by Spain, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Hungary.