NATO Not Focused On Ukraine's Accession - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

NATO Not Focused on Ukraine's Accession - Stoltenberg

NATO is focused on helping Ukraine with weapons, and not on its accession to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint meeting of the defense and foreign policy committees of the European Parliament

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) NATO is focused on helping Ukraine with weapons, and not on its accession to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint meeting of the defense and foreign policy committees of the European Parliament.

"The main focus now on Ukraine is to provide support to help Ukraine to prevail as independent and sovereign nation, and that's the main focus. The focus is not on membership now," he said.

