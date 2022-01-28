NATO Not 'Forcing' Countries to Join Alliance, But Leaves Doors Open - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO will not "force" countries to become members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The doors of NATO are open, expecting and respecting free, democratic, independent decisions made by independent countries, Stoltenberg told Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy.

NATO is ready to honestly sit down at the negotiating table with Russia on the merits and hear Russia's concerns, the parties can negotiate, he said.

Having a long history on the issue of arms control and limitation strategic nuclear weapons, medium-range and shorter-range missiles, treaties on measures to counter conflicts, NATO members and Russia can negotiate, can find political solutions, Stoltenberg said.