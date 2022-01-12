UrduPoint.com

NATO Not Going To Return To 1997 When Alliance Was Smaller - US Envoy

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 12:41 AM

NATO Not Going to Return to 1997 When Alliance Was Smaller - US Envoy

NATO member states are not interested in going back in time to 1997 when the alliance was smaller than it is today, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) NATO member states are not interested in going back in time to 1997 when the alliance was smaller than it is today, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that NATO should return to its state in 1997 before the Eastern European countries became members of the alliance and also abandon the "development of the territory" of those states that joined the alliance after this point.

"This alliance is not going to be rolling back time and returning to a completely different era where we had a very different alliance that was smaller, and a very different footprint. I think we're operating in today's world with NATO as it stands today, and I don't think anyone inside the NATO alliance is interested in going back in time to revisit an era where NATO looked a lot different than it does today," Smith said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Alliance

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

1 minute ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

1 minute ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

2 minutes ago
 Chevron Production Facilities in Kazakhstan Operat ..

Chevron Production Facilities in Kazakhstan Operating at Normal Rates - Spokespe ..

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 5 kg Ice, 3 kg opium

ANF recovers 5 kg Ice, 3 kg opium

7 minutes ago
 Former SU Vice Chancellor Dr Nazir Mughal passes a ..

Former SU Vice Chancellor Dr Nazir Mughal passes away in USA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.