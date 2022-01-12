NATO Not Going to Return to 1997 When Alliance Was Smaller - US Envoy

NATO member states are not interested in going back in time to 1997 when the alliance was smaller than it is today, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that NATO should return to its state in 1997 before the Eastern European countries became members of the alliance and also abandon the "development of the territory" of those states that joined the alliance after this point.

"This alliance is not going to be rolling back time and returning to a completely different era where we had a very different alliance that was smaller, and a very different footprint. I think we're operating in today's world with NATO as it stands today, and I don't think anyone inside the NATO alliance is interested in going back in time to revisit an era where NATO looked a lot different than it does today," Smith said during a press briefing.