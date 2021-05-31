UrduPoint.com
NATO Not Involved In Denmark Espionage Scandal, Cannot Comment - Stoltenberg

Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:45 PM

It is not up to NATO to discuss the recent espionage scandal involving Denmark allegedly helping the United States to spy on European leaders, as the alliance is not involved, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) It is not up to NATO to discuss the recent espionage scandal involving Denmark allegedly helping the United States to spy on European leaders, as the alliance is not involved, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"NATO as an organization is not involved, so it is not for NATO to go into these issues.

I expect that those allies that are involved will sit down and find ways to establish the facts and deal with these issues," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the NATO defense and foreign ministers meetings.

On Sunday, Danish broadcaster DR and other European media reported, citing their investigation that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service provided the US National Security Agency with cables to help the American agency to spy on the highest-ranking European officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014.

