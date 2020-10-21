NATO Not Part of Karabakh Conflict - Stoltenberg at Presser With Armenian President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) NATO is not part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the military alliance hopes that a peaceful solution is found, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

"We also addressed the crisis in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. I reminded the president that NATO is not a part of this conflict. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been valued NATO partners for more than 25 years," Stoltenberg said.

"It is important for NATO and international security that hostilities end, the suffering stops, and a peaceful solution is found," Stoltenberg said.