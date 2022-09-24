NATO Not Planning on Fighting Russia, Hopes for De-escalation - Romanian President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) NATO is not planning on fighting Russia because of the situation in Ukraine, but hopes for de-escalation from both sides, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania, just like NATO is not going to fight with Russia, but de-escalation efforts must come from both sides...

This is a very tense situation, and we, who have the longest border with Ukraine of all NATO allies, are clearly in a special position, but we are ready for any scenario," Iohannis said.

The Romanian president noted that his country is prepared for any scenario, however he hopes that Russia and Ukraine engage in peace talks.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.