UrduPoint.com

NATO Not Planning On Fighting Russia, Hopes For De-escalation - Romanian President

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NATO Not Planning on Fighting Russia, Hopes for De-escalation - Romanian President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) NATO is not planning on fighting Russia because of the situation in Ukraine, but hopes for de-escalation from both sides, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania, just like NATO is not going to fight with Russia, but de-escalation efforts must come from both sides...

This is a very tense situation, and we, who have the longest border with Ukraine of all NATO allies, are clearly in a special position, but we are ready for any scenario," Iohannis said.

The Romanian president noted that his country is prepared for any scenario, however he hopes that Russia and Ukraine engage in peace talks.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Border All From

Recent Stories

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

1 hour ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

2 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.