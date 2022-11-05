NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"NATO has no plans to change its nuclear positions and deployments," Stoltenberg said when asked whether it would be possible to deploy NATO's nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland after these countries join the alliance, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality.

Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

In late October, media reported that Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to the bloc would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons by NATO countries on the territory of Finland. On Tuesday, Supreme Commander of the Swedish armed forces Micael Byden said that Stockholm should also consider whether to allow the deployment of nuclear weapons or NATO bases on the Swedish soil.