UrduPoint.com

NATO Not Planning To Change Its Nuclear Deployments - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 09:25 PM

NATO Not Planning to Change Its Nuclear Deployments - Secretary General

NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) NATO has no plans to change its nuclear weapon deployment after Finland and Sweden join the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"NATO has no plans to change its nuclear positions and deployments," Stoltenberg said when asked whether it would be possible to deploy NATO's nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland after these countries join the alliance, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality.

Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

In late October, media reported that Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to the bloc would allow the deployment of nuclear weapons by NATO countries on the territory of Finland. On Tuesday, Supreme Commander of the Swedish armed forces Micael Byden said that Stockholm should also consider whether to allow the deployment of nuclear weapons or NATO bases on the Swedish soil.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Nuclear Stockholm Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary May October Media All Weapon

Recent Stories

Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Ser ..

Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Series

13 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

13 minutes ago
 One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit sou ..

One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US: reports

13 minutes ago
 AJK President, AJK PM pay tributes to martyrs of J ..

AJK President, AJK PM pay tributes to martyrs of Jammu on 75th martyrdom anniver ..

13 minutes ago
 Halfpenny late withdrawal from Wales Test against ..

Halfpenny late withdrawal from Wales Test against New Zealand

13 minutes ago
 Unnecessary criticism of institutions not correct: ..

Unnecessary criticism of institutions not correct: Raza Rabbani

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.