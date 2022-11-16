NATO Not Planning to Start Consultations Under Treaty Article 4 Over Poland Incident- Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The member states of NATO do not intend to use the Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to start consultations because of the missile incident in Poland, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

According to this clause of the treaty, if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within the framework of NATO.

"Allies agree on the approach, there has been no call for an Article 4 meeting," Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.