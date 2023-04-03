MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO does not see yet any changes in the deployment of Russia's nuclear weapons that would require any response from the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We (are) monitoring very closely what Russia does, but so far we have not seen any changes in their nuclear posture that requires a change in our nuclear posture," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.