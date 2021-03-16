UrduPoint.com
NATO Notes Steady Rise In Defense Spending In Canada, European Allies Despite COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that NATO allies in Europe and Canada continued to increase defense spending for a sixth year in a row in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that NATO allies in Europe and Canada continued to increase defense spending for a sixth year in a row in 2020.

"Despite the economic impact of COVID-19, 2020 was the sixth consecutive year of increased defense spending across European allies and Canada, with an increase in real terms of 3.

9 percent," he said.

Stoltenberg spoke to reporters after releasing his 2020 annual report. He said NATO expected the spending trend to continue into 2021.

"It is absolutely vital that we maintain the momentum because security challenges have not gone away," he told a press conference.

