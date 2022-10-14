NATO Nuclear Drills Steadfast Noon to Run From October 17-30 - Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The planned NATO nuclear military exercises Steadfast Noon will be held from October 17, the alliance said on Friday.

"Air forces from across NATO will exercise nuclear deterrence capabilities involving dozens of aircraft over north-western Europe starting on Monday (17 October 2022).

The exercise, which runs until 30 October, is a routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events," the alliance said in a statement.

The drills involve 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft, the statement added.

"Training flights will take place over Belgium, which is hosting the exercise, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom. No live weapons are used," NATO said.